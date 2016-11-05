Auburn survives scare in win over Vanderbilt

Auburn found itself in survival mode Saturday morning.
A scrappy Vanderbilt team gave the No. 10 Tigers a scare blocking Daniel Carlson’s late field goal attempt trailing 23-16 to give the Commodore’s offense a chance to tie the game.
Quarterback Kyle Shurmur completed an unlikely 29-yard pass across midfield to Caleb Scott. Shurmur under threw the ball, but it bounced off the hands of Auburn defensive back Stephen Roberts giving Scott a chance make the catch.
Vanderbilt got the ball down to the 30-yard line where Joshua Holsey made a game-saving interception for a second straight week.
It was the culmination of a wild morning for Auburn, which needed a spark at halftime Saturday.
Luckily the Tigers had just the player they needed waiting his turn on the bench.
Auburn quarterback Sean White was a late scratch with an undisclosed injury. He was announced on the video board at Jordan-Hare Stadium as the team’s starter, but didn’t go through pregame warmups with the first team offense.
The Tigers officially announced John Franklin III as the starter at quarterback with a tweet moments before kickoff.
Auburn’s backup quarterback flashed the game-changing speed his shown in limited action this season in the first half, but little else.
The offense managed only 124 yards of total offense in the first half.
With Auburn trailing 13-10, the coaching staff made the decision to put White in much to the approval of the home fans. The crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium gave the sophomore quarterback a hero’s welcome as he jogged onto the field at the start of the third quarter.
White showed why he deserved the praise immediately completing a pass to Ryan Davis for 9-yards on his first snap. He went 4 for 4 on the 12-play, 75-yard drive, which he capped off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton to give his team a 17-13 lead with 10:38 to go in the quarter.
Auburn didn’t trail again with Daniel Carlson hitting three field goals from 53- and 33-yards out to keep Vanderbilt at bay.
The SEC’s leading rusher Kamryn Pettway didn’t break his previous career-high for a fourth straight week, but his 60-yard run with less than three minutes helped Auburn hold onto its lead.
