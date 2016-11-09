No limits: Auburn expects QB Sean White to be ‘good to go’ against Georgia

Auburn quarterback Sean White practiced Tuesday and Wednesday.
The extent of his participation is unknown.
According to offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, White dressed out for the practice and was “able to do some things.”
White missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury — ESPN reported it as a shoulder injury — but was announced as the starter for Saturday’s game against Georgia by coach Gus Malzahn earlier this week.
“I think he’s much improved from last week,” Lashlee said. “So we’re full-speed ahead with him.”
Lashlee went a step further when asked if White would be able to attack Georgia’s defense down the field.
"Sean is not going to be limited,” Lashlee said. “Obviously he's not 100 percent, but I think you saw on the touchdown pass to Darius last week the ball was probably 30 to 35 yards in the air. I don't think he's going to be limited in any capacity or we probably wouldn't put him out there. Is he full go, 100 percent and healthy and fresh like it was the first game? Probably not, but again not a lot of people are. He'll be good to go."
Lashlee also said White’s lack of practice reps the last two weeks won’t be a factor when the coaching staff sits down to build the game plan for Saturday.
“We’re going to game plan the way we think we need to and call the game the way we need to in order to win it,” Lashlee said. “He’s a tough dude but being a year older and being a little banged up has helped. You have to have a tough mindset and there’s nobody that completely healthy this time of year. If you can go, push through it.”
White continues to lead the SEC in passing efficiency with a quarterback rating of 159.84 and 69.1 completion percentage. The win over Vanderbilt was the fifth time this season he’s completed more than 70 percent of his passes.
The sophomore is 123 of 178 for 1,617 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
