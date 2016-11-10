Auburn coaches offer conflicting reports on injured RB Kamryn Pettway

Running back Kamryn Pettway will be on the bus with his teammates when Auburn heads to Athens Friday night.
That’s about the only thing anyone agrees on.
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn added an extra layer of uncertainty to Pettway’s already questionable status Thursday night.
“He’s been in the training room all week,” Malzahn said during his weekly Tiger Talk radio appearance. “He has improved. He’s been out there at practice, has not practiced yet, but he’ll make the trip with us.”
The updated contradicted what offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee told the media a day earlier. After missing Tuesday’s practice, Lashlee said the running back participated in at least a limited capacity Wednesday.
“He was out there,” Lashlee said. “He was out there today (Wednesday). At this point, I would say he’s just day-to-day. Those kind of things, I really don’t know. So each day, we just kind of see how he’s doing. We’re optimistic he’ll be back very soon.”
Pettway injured his leg on a 60-yard run in the final minutes against Vanderbilt. The sophomore had previously missed a game against ULM with a bruised quad.
The only specifics Malzahn offered about Pettway’s latest injury is that the running back “pulled something.”
“He’s a tough guy and he heals quick too,” Malzahn said Thursday night.
Pettway is the SEC’s leading rusher with 1,106 yards (138.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns. He has more than 150 yards in each of Auburn’s past four games.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
