Auburn tight end Jalen Harris describes the emotions of scoring his first career touchdown in a 40-29 road win over Ole Miss. The little-used tight end also talked about staying focused, the play call and his role in the offense.
Defensive back Joshua Holsey gave a detailed account of his fourth quarter interception that helped Auburn close out a 40-29 win over Ole Miss Saturday night. Holsey also talked about adjustments the defense made at halftime and what it’s like facing quarterback Chad Kelly.
Auburn quarterback Sean White discussed the team’s 40-29 win over Ole Miss Saturday night with reporters. White talked about his fourth quarter performance, touchdown throw to Jalen Harris and his respect for opposing quarterback Chad Kelly.
Auburn defensive back Carlton Davis struggled in last year’s four overtime loss to Arkansas. He talks about why the game was on the sophomore’s mind Saturday night when the defense dominated its SEC West Rival at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
John Franklin III spoke to the media for the first time this fall following a 58-7 win over ULM. Auburn's backup quarterback discussed his role on the offense, rushing and throwing for touchdowns in the win and how he was portrayed in Netflix docuseries "Last Chance U."