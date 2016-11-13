War Eagle Extra

November 13, 2016 3:53 AM

What’s the exception to Auburn coach Gus Malzan’s vow to ‘evaluate everything’ on offense?

By Michael Niziolek

mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com

ATHENS, Ga. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn vowed to “evaluate everything” after a 13-7 loss to Georgia.

The promise came with one exception — the coach won’t reconsider handing over play calling duties to offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee.

“No,” Malzahn said when asked if he would go back to calling plays.

Malzahn made the statement without any reservations a week after reiterating the decision he made following a 29-16 loss to Texas A&M continues to be in Auburn’s best interests.

“It’s been really refreshing,” Malzahn said. “It’s been really good for me personally to be there for our players more and for our coaches more. We have a great offensive staff. They are awesome. It was just the right thing to do.”

Malzahn said it felt a little weird for a few weeks, but the “phenomenal job” Lashlee has done made it an easy transition.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any changes following Auburn’s worst offensive performance in more than four years.

Figuring out if quarterback Sean White is healthy enough to play next week is at the top of Malzahn’s to-do-list.

Lashlee will be sending out the plays to whichever Malzahn quarterback ends up starting next week against Alabama A&M.

“He does a great job and players love him,” Malzahn said last week. “They respect him.”

Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra

