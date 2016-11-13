Sean White: Auburn’s ‘best chance to win’ against Georgia may have been with different quarterback

Auburn quarterback Sean White woke up Sunday morning with some regrets.
White isn’t sure if he gave his teammates “the best chance to win the game” Saturday night.
The sophomore reaggravated the shoulder injury he suffered against Ole Miss when he was knocked down on a blitz early in the first quarter of a 13-7 loss to Georgia at Sanford Stadium.
“I think I could have done a little bit better job just letting them know how bad it was really hurting me,” White said. “I don’t think they really knew. I think that’s partially on me. Just being a competitor, I wanted to win, I wanted to be out there playing. I don’t know if I really let them know how bad it was hurting me. So that’s on me, and I have to do a better job of just being honest, because maybe the best chance to win might be somebody else if I’m not healthy enough.”
White wouldn’t put a percentage on his health — his throwing shoulder feels “pretty sore” — but coach Gus Malzahn said the quarterback is also dealing with loss of strength.
The sophomore was 6 of 20 for 27 yards with an interception. White’s first completion in the second half came in the final three minutes. The offense finished the half without a single first down (one turnover, seven three-and-outs).
White candidly admitted the injury affected his throws in the second half. One of those attempts went right into the hands of Georgia defensive back Maurice Smith, who returned it 34-yards for a pick-six.
“I would say so, but that's not an excuse, either,” White said. “If I'm going to be out there playing, then you can't use an injury as an excuse.”
White talked generally about his health with coaches at one point on the sidelines, but there was never a serious discussion about taking him out of the game.
“I never really said anything about it,” White said. ‘They said, ‘How is it?’ And I said, ‘Fine. It’s hurting, but I’m ready to go.’ They know I was a little bit injured anyway, so I didn’t really give them any indication that it was hurting any worse.”
Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee regretted some of the decisions he made Saturday night about Auburn’s second half game plan, but keeping White in the game wasn’t one of them.
“There was no indication at that point (after the early hit) that there was a reason to take him out for injury,” Lashlee said. “There was no reason to take him out. I think for whatever reason people are trying to put a lot more on him than is fair.”
