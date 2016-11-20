Jeremy Johnson: ‘It’s no secret I’m going to get a chance at the next level’

Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson won’t have an impressive resume to hand scouts, but that’s not deterring the senior from picturing himself in an NFL uniform.
“I’m looking forward to the future, my next chapter in my life and getting prepared for the next level because I’m going to get my chance,” Johnson said.
Following a 55-0 win over Alabama A&M Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Johnson met with reporters for the first time since the program’s spring game in April.
The senior answered questions for close to 10 minutes, but spent very little time discussing what the past year’s been like on the bench.
“It is what it is,” Johnson said multiple times.
The quarterback was more willing to openly discuss his vision for the future.
“Start training, getting ready for pro day and hopefully get an invite to the combine,” Johnson said about his plans after graduating in December. “Like I said, I’m going to get a chance. It’s no secret I’m going to get a chance at the next level.”
The last time Johnson generated draft buzz was before his junior year when the quarterback was voted to the preseason All-SEC second team by coaches and the media.
Johnson went into the season with 10/1 odds of winning the Heisman Trophy.
The 6-foot-5, 234-pounder started three games before finding himself on the bench for much of the next two seasons.
Coach Gus Malzahn said Johnson was “much improved” after a competitive fall camp, but the coaching staff rarely discussed specifics improvements the quarterback made.
As a starter, Johnson heads into Auburn’s regular season finale with a 7-3 record. He surpassed 2,000-career passing yards Saturday, but his accuracy and propensity for turnovers were an issue.
