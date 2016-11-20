Rhett Lashlee: ‘I wouldn’t rule any of them (QBs) out right now’ for Iron Bowl

Auburn quarterback Sean White has a small window to prove he’s healthy enough for the Iron Bowl.
Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee kept all the team’s quarterback options on the table Sunday night — just as coach Gus Malzahn did in his post-game press conference — but acknowledged White has some work to do.
“You want to know: Can he play and play at a high level? It's one thing to say: Can he throw the ball?” Lashlee said. “Can he play at a level that he needs to play at to be at his best? The second thing is can he protect himself? We're going to make the best decision for him first of all health wise and for our team. The truth is what our doctors tell us is it's day-to-day.”
The decision could come midweek, but Lashlee wouldn’t commit to a timeline.
“We'll see probably tonight and tomorrow where Sean is in the process,” Lashlee said. “We'll try to make a call, at least on our end, earlier in the week so we can prepare the way we need to but I wouldn't rule any of them out right now."
Auburn waited until the Thursday before its game against Alabama A&M to announce Jeremy Johnson as the starting quarterback, who they told midweek about the decision.
Johnson and John Franklin III have taken all the practice reps at quarterback since White initially injured his shoulder against Ole Miss on Oct. 29.
Lashlee expressed confidence in both of Auburn’s backups to execute the game plan Saturday against Alabama if White is ruled out.
“We felt like Jeremy had prepared well and it being Senior Day, he earned the opportunity to start,” Lashlee said. “Take two plays away, I thought he played really well. John obviously has been repping in the backup spot all year. You haven’t seen him throw it as much. He’s such a good guy running the football; it eliminates some of those things. I’ve got confidence in him to do that.”
