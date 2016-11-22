Updates on Auburn’s injury report for Iron Bowl week

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn offered a number of updates on his team’s lengthy injury report during his weekly press conference Tuesday.
Here is a breakdown of where everyone stands going into the Iron Bowl…
Sean White: Questionable (shoulder)
Coach Gus Malzahn pushed the quarterback decision to later in the week. White did “some” things at Monday’s practice, but Malzahn didn’t go into any detail about the sophomore’s participation. White hasn’t practiced in three weeks with an injury he suffered against Ole Miss on Oct. 31 and reggravated against Georgia.
Kamryn Pettway: Playing (leg)
The ‘serious nagging injury’ Kamryn Pettway suffered against Vanderbilt forced the team’s leading rusher to miss two games. Pettway isn’t 100 percent, but Malzahn said the sophomore will play in the Iron Bowl.
“He's one of our leaders,” Malzahn said. “So to have him out there definitely helps. Certain people maybe not 100 percent is better than others 100 percent, and we're hoping that'll be the case.”
Chandler Cox: Playing (knee)
Malzahn also announced Chandler Cox will be back in the lineup when the team travels to Tuscaloosa. The fullback didn’t play in Auburn’s 55-0 win over Alabama A&M with a knee injury he suffered against Georgia.
“That’s huge,” Kerryon Johnson said of getting Cox back. “Chandler this year has been very physical, very good at the three-back the whole year.”
Stanton Truitt: Questionable (ankle)
Auburn wide receiver turned running back Stanton Truitt sprained his ankle on the first drive against Georgia and hasn’t played since.
“I'm not ready to say for sure that he'll be back but he was out there yesterday and he'll be out there today, so we'll probably know more about him later in the week, too,” Malzahn said.
Josh Holsey: Playing (ankle)
A scary moment in the Alabama A&M game came in the second quarter when Josh Holsey appeared to suffer a leg injury trying to make a tackle. Players gathered around the senior defensive back as trainers rushed over to him. Holsey overcame a second torn ACL to become one of the top defensive backs in the league this season. The injury ended up being only a slight ankle tweak.
Darrell Williams: Playing (undisclosed)
Auburn linebacker Darrell Williams was knocked out of the game when Alabama A&M Ledarion Heath hit the defender with a block that was flagged for targeting at the end of the second quarter. Williams eventually walked off the field under his own power after trainers looked at his head and neck, but didn’t return to the game.
All Malzahn said about Williams’ injury this week is that he expects the linebacker to play Saturday.
“He’s flying to the football, he’s been tackling well, and he’s one of those young guys who’s really grown up this year,” Malzahn said. “He’s starting to turn into the player that we really expect him to be, and he’s got the potential to get even better.”
Kerryon Johnson: Playing (ankle)
Auburn coaches still include running back Kerryon Johnson when discussing injuries, but the sophomore continues to inch closer to 100 percent. The high ankle sprain Johnson suffered against Mississippi State on Oct. 8 forced him to miss Auburn’s 56-3 win over Arkansas. Johnson dressed for the game sporting a heavily taped left ankle, but did not play. Coaches have limited Johnson at practice in recent weeks while he recovers from the injury.
“I’m getting real close,” Johnson said Tuesday. “These past two weeks were the best I felt in a long time, so I’m definitely on the brink of it.”
Carlton Davis: Playing (undisclosed)
Carlton Davis watched Auburn’s game against Alabama A&M in street clothes, but the coaching staff made the decision to strictly for precautionary reasons.
“We’re just trying to get guys healthy and ready to go for next week,” Malzahn said after the game.
Tre’ Williams: Playing (ankle)
Auburn linebacker Tre’ Williams has missed two of his team’s last three games with an ankle injury, but the defender insists he has a clean bill of health for the Iron Bowl. Williams dressed for both games he missed (Vanderbilt and Alabama A&M), but the coaches held the team’s defensive leader out of the lineup.
“I feel much better – better than ever, really,” Williams said Tuesday. “I've been getting a lot of treatment, getting a lot of rehab. I'm ready to go.”
Marcus Davis: Out (shoulder)
The senior wide receiver’s right arm was in a sling Saturday night. Malzahn announced Davis was out for the rest of the regular season leading up to the Alabama A&M game. There’s a chance Davis could return for Auburn’s bowl game, but he won’t play in the Iron Bowl.
Davis has 17 catches for 160 yards this season.
“The biggest thing with him is he's a security blanket,” Malzahn said. “He's always great at blocking and he's great without the ball.”
Byron Cowart: Out (appendix)
Auburn defensive end Byron Cowart had an emergency appendectomy last week. The team hasn’t outlined a recovery timeline for the sophomore, but have ruled him out for the regular season.
“I don’t know the status for how long he’s at, but it went well and he’s recovering well.”
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
