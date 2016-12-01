Auburn coaches shore up 2017 class with series of home visits

Auburn coaches made the rounds this week making in-home with many of the program’s 2017 verbal commits.
The Tigers have 16 verbal commits going into the month of December.
There is a contact period on the FBS recruiting calendar from Nov. 27 through Dec. 11 allowing coaches to make one visit per week to prospective student-athletes.
“I Want To Thank Them For Coming By The School and A Great Home Visit Today. What A Way To Cap Off My Recruitment! WAR EAGLE!” 4-star verbal commit Malcolm Askew tweeted Wednesday.
The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the McAdory High School defensive back alongside defensive line coach Rodney Garner, linebacker Travis Williams and coach Gus Malzahn.
Askew verbally committed during the eighth annual Big Cat Weekend in June. The 5-foot-10, 183-pounder has been one of the more vocal verbal commits on social media, actively recruiting fellow players to join him at Auburn.
The recruit plans to participate in bowl practices with Auburn and enroll early in January.
Malzahn also visited with 4-star Navarre offensive lineman Nick Brahms in Florida on Monday and stopped by 3-star Oxford linebacker Kenny Britt’s house Tuesday.
“All I know is War Eagle, War Eagle, and a little more War Eagle!” Britt tweeted Wednesday.
Auburn offensive line coach Herb Hand checked in Tuesday with Calvin Ashley, the lone 5-star verbal commit in the program’s 2017 class. The offensive lineman transferred to St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., for his senior year.
Defensive backs coach Wes McGriff visited with potential members of his secondary. McGriff checked in with Muscle Shores safety Jordyn Peters on Tuesday and Stone Mountain safety Carlito Gonzalez on Wednesday.
“Nothing But Love When He In Town The Crime Dawg ! #WarEagle #AmbUsh17 We Coming Hard!” Gonzalez tweeted.
Gonzalez is one of the first players to verbally commit to Auburn out of the 2017 Class. The 3-star defender made his decision back in August 2015.
Auburn’s coaching staff also visited with student-athletes they’re still trying to reel in, including defensive back C.J. Avery out of Mississippi and Louisiana-based offensive lineman Adrian Ealy.
Malzahn and McGriff visited the Grenada 4-star safety Sunday night. Avery has 15 scholarship offers, including ones from Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
Coaches from both SEC programs also visited Avery this week.
Hand visited Ealy on Tuesday.
The 6-7, 300-pound, 4-star lineman from East Ascension High School has scholarship offers from a number of top power five schools, including Oklahoma, Florida, Miami and LSU.
