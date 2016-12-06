Sugar Bowl Odds & Ends: Auburn opens as underdog, gift baskets and ticket sales

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right Pause

0:44 Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support

0:49 How many "Merry Christmas" greetings can you find in this video?

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:50 'The girls sense something is going to happen' - conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval prepare for separation surgery

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

1:46 Toys 4 Tots Parade

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.