War Eagle Extra

December 7, 2016 3:15 AM

Auburn lands six players on coaches All-SEC team

War Eagle Extra

Live coverage of Auburn football and other sports

By Michael Niziolek

mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com

AUBURN, Ala.

Auburn was one of three teams to land six players on the coaches All-SEC team.

Alabama led all schools with 11 representatives, seven on the first team, followed by LSU’s nine selections. Florida and Texas A&M each had six players along with Auburn.

Kicker Daniel Carlson made the All-SEC First Team for a second straight year. Carlson was joined running back Kamryn Pettway and defensive lineman Carl Lawson.

Carlson made 26 of 30 field goals this season and had the second best touchback percentage (79.4 percent) in the country. The kicker is a Lou Groza Award finalist for a second straight season.

Pettway made the All-SEC First Team despite not carrying the ball in a third of Auburn’s games (three due to injury). The third-year sophomore had 1,123 yards with seven touchdowns.

The running back became only the second player (Bo Jackson) in program history to rush for more than 150 yards in four straight games.

An injured quad cost him a chance at the league rushing title.

Lawson played a full season for the first time since his true freshman year in 2013. The healthy defensive end led Auburn with nine sacks and 24 quarterback hurries.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams, offensive lineman Braden Smith and linemate Alex Kozan made the All-SEC Second Team.

Coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their own players.

The SEC will announce individual award winners Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team Thursday.

Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra

First Team All-SEC

POSITION

NAME

SCHOOL

OFFENSE

TE

Evan Engram

Ole Miss

OL

Cam Robinson

Alabama

OL

Dan Skipper

Arkansas

OL

Avery Gennesy

Texas A&M

OL

Will Clapp

LSU

C

Ethan Pocic

LSU

WR

Christian Kirk

Texas A&M

WR

ArDarius Stewart

Alabama

WR

QB

Jalen Hurts

Alabama

RB

Kamryn Pettway

Auburn

RB

Derrius Guice

LSU

AP

Christian Kirk

Texas A&M

DEFENSE

DL

Myles Garrett

Texas A&M

DL

Jonathan Allen

Alabama

DL

Carl Lawson

Auburn

DL

Derek Barnett

Tennessee

LB

Kendell Beckwith

LSU

LB

Zach Cunningham

Vanderbilt

LB

Reuben Foster

Alabama

DB

Jalen Tabor

Florida

DB

Tre'Davious White

LSU

DB

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Alabama

DB

Aarion Penton

Missouri

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Daniel Carlson

Auburn

P

JK Scott

Alabama

RS

Christian Kirk

Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

POSITION

NAME

SCHOOL

OFFENSE

TE

O.J. Howard

Alabama

OL

Braden Smith

Auburn

OL

Will Holden

Vanderbilt

OL

Martez Ivey

Florida

OL

Alex Kozan

Auburn

C

Jon Toth

Kentucky

WR

Calvin Ridley

Alabama

WR

Fred Ross

Mississippi State

QB

Joshua Dobbs*

Tennessee

QB

Chad Kelly*

Ole Miss

RB

Rawleigh Williams lll

Arkansas

RB

Ralph Webb*

Vanderbilt

RB

Leonard Fournette*

LSU

AP

Derrius Guice

LSU

DEFENSE

DL

Arden Key

LSU

DL

Montravius Adams

Auburn

DL

Charles Harris

Missouri

DL

Caleb Brantley

Florida

LB

Tim Williams

Alabama

LB

Jarrad Davis

Florida

LB

Jordan Jones

Kentucky

DB

Jamal Adams

LSU

DB

Eddie Jackson

Alabama

DB

Quincy Wilson

Florida

DB

Justin Evans

Texas A&M

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Gary Wunderlich

Ole Miss

P

Johnny Townsend

Florida

RS

Evan Berry

Tennessee

Related content

War Eagle Extra

Comments

Videos

Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

View more video

War Eagle Extra

@wareagleextra

Mike Niziolek joins the Ledger-Enquirer after spending the past three years with MLive.com. The past year he covered Eastern Michigan University athletics, including football and recruiting. He also filled in as a backup writer for the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and University of Michigan. Mike is a 2004 graduate of Michigan State.

Sports Videos