Auburn lands six players on coaches All-SEC team

Auburn was one of three teams to land six players on the coaches All-SEC team.
Alabama led all schools with 11 representatives, seven on the first team, followed by LSU’s nine selections. Florida and Texas A&M each had six players along with Auburn.
Kicker Daniel Carlson made the All-SEC First Team for a second straight year. Carlson was joined running back Kamryn Pettway and defensive lineman Carl Lawson.
Carlson made 26 of 30 field goals this season and had the second best touchback percentage (79.4 percent) in the country. The kicker is a Lou Groza Award finalist for a second straight season.
Pettway made the All-SEC First Team despite not carrying the ball in a third of Auburn’s games (three due to injury). The third-year sophomore had 1,123 yards with seven touchdowns.
The running back became only the second player (Bo Jackson) in program history to rush for more than 150 yards in four straight games.
An injured quad cost him a chance at the league rushing title.
Lawson played a full season for the first time since his true freshman year in 2013. The healthy defensive end led Auburn with nine sacks and 24 quarterback hurries.
Defensive lineman Montravius Adams, offensive lineman Braden Smith and linemate Alex Kozan made the All-SEC Second Team.
Coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their own players.
The SEC will announce individual award winners Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team Thursday.
First Team All-SEC
POSITION
NAME
SCHOOL
OFFENSE
TE
Evan Engram
Ole Miss
OL
Cam Robinson
Alabama
OL
Dan Skipper
Arkansas
OL
Avery Gennesy
Texas A&M
OL
Will Clapp
LSU
C
Ethan Pocic
LSU
WR
Christian Kirk
Texas A&M
WR
ArDarius Stewart
Alabama
WR
QB
Jalen Hurts
Alabama
RB
Kamryn Pettway
Auburn
RB
Derrius Guice
LSU
AP
Christian Kirk
Texas A&M
DEFENSE
DL
Myles Garrett
Texas A&M
DL
Jonathan Allen
Alabama
DL
Carl Lawson
Auburn
DL
Derek Barnett
Tennessee
LB
Kendell Beckwith
LSU
LB
Zach Cunningham
Vanderbilt
LB
Reuben Foster
Alabama
DB
Jalen Tabor
Florida
DB
Tre'Davious White
LSU
DB
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Alabama
DB
Aarion Penton
Missouri
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Daniel Carlson
Auburn
P
JK Scott
Alabama
RS
Christian Kirk
Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
POSITION
NAME
SCHOOL
OFFENSE
TE
O.J. Howard
Alabama
OL
Braden Smith
Auburn
OL
Will Holden
Vanderbilt
OL
Martez Ivey
Florida
OL
Alex Kozan
Auburn
C
Jon Toth
Kentucky
WR
Calvin Ridley
Alabama
WR
Fred Ross
Mississippi State
QB
Joshua Dobbs*
Tennessee
QB
Chad Kelly*
Ole Miss
RB
Rawleigh Williams lll
Arkansas
RB
Ralph Webb*
Vanderbilt
RB
Leonard Fournette*
LSU
AP
Derrius Guice
LSU
DEFENSE
DL
Arden Key
LSU
DL
Montravius Adams
Auburn
DL
Charles Harris
Missouri
DL
Caleb Brantley
Florida
LB
Tim Williams
Alabama
LB
Jarrad Davis
Florida
LB
Jordan Jones
Kentucky
DB
Jamal Adams
LSU
DB
Eddie Jackson
Alabama
DB
Quincy Wilson
Florida
DB
Justin Evans
Texas A&M
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Gary Wunderlich
Ole Miss
P
Johnny Townsend
Florida
RS
Evan Berry
Tennessee
