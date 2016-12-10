Alabama all-star team lets loose Auburn pledge T.D. Moultry

Linebacker T.D. Moultry was a man amongst boys Saturday at the Cramton Bowl.
Those boys happened to be the best high school football players across two states in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game.
Moultry was a disruptive force in Alabama’s 25-14 win lining up at a position he rarely played in high school.
Alabama coaches shifted Moultry from his traditional middle linebacker spot to the outside edge and let him loose on the opposing quarterbacks.
“They told me to go get it,” Moultry said with a smile.
Moultry, one of five Auburn verbal commits to play for the Alabama all-stars, came into the game on Mississippi’s second offensive possession and was a one-man wrecking crew.
LSU commit Myles Brennan dropped back eight times on the 14-play drive. Moultry had four quarterback hurries and a sack for a loss of 11 yards.
The drive ended when Moultry forced Brennan to throw the ball out of bounds on a fourth down attempt inside Alabama’s 30-yard line.
“He’s fast man, he fast,” fellow Auburn verbal commit Kenny Britt said. “That’s what we going to need him for at Auburn. He plays fast.”
Moultry finished third on the team with nine tackles — eight solo — including a sack.
“I believe I could (play outside) ’cause I know a run a 4.5 and I use my hands,” Moultry said. “I just look after Von Miller. I just had to play my part. If I really want that ball, I’m going to get it.”
The only drawback to the position change was Moultry getting winded in the second half. Moultry wanted to be able to rush the quarterback at “110 percent,” so coaches used him selectively.
“I just got tired, I don’t know where that came from,” Moultry said. “I wish I could have played all four (quarters) like the others, but I just had to get my breath and go in on big moments.”
One of those big moments came with Alabama clinging to an 18-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
After Mississippi forced a three-and-out, Moultry chased Jake Lane’s 60-yard punt at the 1-yard line. Moultry beat everyone from both teams downfield with a full-out sprint down Mississippi’s sideline.
Moultry was a late addition to the Alabama roster.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder initially declined an invitation to play in the game, but changed his mind when Central linebacker Markail Benton had to withdraw from the game with an injury.
“I wanted to bring it (the trophy) back home where it belongs,” Moultry said.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
Comments