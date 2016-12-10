Auburn lands top rated JUCO QB Jarrett Stidham

Christmas came early for Auburn fans.
The country’s top rated junior college quarterback Jarrett Stidham ended his high profile courtship with Auburn Saturday night by announcing he was coming to the Plains.
“These last 6 months have been crazy and the craziness is finally over. Time to start my next chapter at Auburn University! WAR EAGLE!” Stidham tweeted.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder picked Auburn over Texas A&M and Florida. The quarterback attended McLennan Community College this fall, but didn’t play football giving him three full seasons of eligibilty left.
Stidham was the No. 13 overall recruit and top quarterback prospect in the 2015 class according to 247 Sports coming out of Stephenville (Texas) High School. As a senior, he had 3,400-plus yards (2,613 passing) and 44 touchdowns despite missing two games with a hand injury.
The quarterback enrolled early at Baylor where he started three games as a true freshman. He went 75 of 109 with 1,265 yards with 12 touchdowns to two interceptions.
Stidham was one of the players who left Baylor after an investigation into the program’s response to sexual and domestic violence led to the university dismissing coach Art Briles.
The quarterback tweeted a short statement in July announcing his decision.
“After careful thought and consideration, I am announcing my decision to transfer from Baylor University,” Stidham said. “I would like to thank my teammates, friends, family and fellow students for the support throughout my career thus far. Also, I want to thank the coaching staff that brought me here and gave me this opportunity to play.”
