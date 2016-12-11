Photo Gallery: Auburn commits help Alabama all-stars beat Mississippi

Auburn verbal commits (left to right) Tadarian Moultry, Noah Igbinoghene, Kenny Britt, Jordyn PEters and Malcolm Askew pose for a photo after the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit T.D. Moultry chases Mississippi quarterback Myles Brennan out of the pocket in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Jordyn Peters drops back in coverage in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Noah Igbinghene tries to get past a defender in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Tadarian Moultry rushes the quarterback in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Kenny Britt tries to get through a block in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commits Malcolm Askew, No. 20, and Jordyn Peters team up for a tackle in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Malcolm Askew watches a replay of his interception in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Tadarian Moultry tackles running back Cam Akers in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Noah Igbinghene calls for the ball in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th annual all-star game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at the Cramton Bowl.
Auburn verbal commit Jordyn Peters watches a replay on the video scoreboard during the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Tadarian Moultry warms up before the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Kenny Britt runs to the sideline celebrating a forced fumble in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commits Jordyn Peters, No. 29, and Tadarian Moultry bring down Chase Rogers play in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Tadarian Moultry, No. 27, has a friendly discussion with Jakoby Jones in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Malcolm Askew adjusts his helmet after making a tackle in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Kenny Britt forces a fumble in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th annual all-star game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at the Cramton Bowl.
Auburn verbal commit Noah Igbinghene looks for the ball down the middle of the field in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit T.D. Moultry, No. 27, with a sack in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Noah Igbinghene runs a route in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th annual all-star game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at the Cramton Bowl.
Auburn verbal commit Noah Igbinghene, No. 9, has the ball knocked out of his hands in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th annual all-star game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at the Cramton Bowl.
Auburn verbal commit Jordyn Peters, No. 29, tackles Austin Williams in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit T.D. Moultry bursts through to the backfield in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commits Kenny Britt, 30, and T.D. Moultry, No. 29, tackle Kylin Hill play in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit Malcolm Askew warms up for the Alabama-Mississippi 30th annual all-star game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at the Cramton Bowl.
Auburn verbal commit Kenny Britt warms up for the Alabama-Mississippi 30th annual all-star game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at the Cramton Bowl.
Auburn verbal commit T.D. Moultry runs drills before the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit T.D. Moultry drops back in coverage during the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commit T.D. Moultry gets a tackle in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Auburn verbal commits celebrate a 25-24 win in the Alabama-Mississippi 30th Annual All-Star Game at Cramton Bowl Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
