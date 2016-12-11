Auburn verbal commits use all-star week to recruit fellow top stars

The five Auburn verbal commits on the Alabama high school all-star team went fishing this week.
They didn’t land any big catches leading up to Saturday’s 25-14 win over Mississippi, but they hope to in the coming weeks.
“We want to reel in some more guys,” Malcolm Askew said of the week spent practicing with top seniors from across the state. “We want to keep it going.”
Askew, a 4-star defensive back out of McAdory High School who committed in June, is one of the most outspoken pledges in Auburn’s 2017 class on social media.
The expected early enrollee used the all-star game experience to pitch the Tigers in person working on Jefferson Davis defensive lineman Alec Jackson, Grenada safety C.J. Avery and R.E. Lee wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.
“I was in these guys ears all week,” Askew said.
Askew wasn’t the only one either.
Fellow verbal commits T.D. Moultry, Kenny Britt, Jordyn Peters and Noah Igbinoghene all spent time trying to convince key Auburn targets to join them on the Plains next fall.
Jackson, a 3-star defensive lineman, revealed his top four on Twitter — Auburn, Florida, USC and Ole Miss — last week.
The Auburn verbal commits couldn’t spend as much time with Avery, who played for Mississippi, but Askew likes the Tigers’ chances for the 4-star safety.
Avery plans on announcing his decision next week from a small group of finalists (Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss and Mississippi State).
Ruggs might have received the most attention from Auburn’s crew.
The R.E. Lee senior showed why he received all the attention with his electrifying 90-yard kickoff return to open the game Saturday. 247 Sports has the 4-star receiver ranked as one of Alabama’s top 10 prospects.
Auburn is one of five schools — Alabama, Penn State, Florida and Florida State —competing for the dynamic playmaker.
“He’s quiet, he’s hard, but he knows where home is,” Britt said.
Ruggs patted Britt on the back during a post-game interview prompting the linebacker to reply with a familiar refrain.
“War Eagle to another Auburn Tiger right here,” Britt said smiling. “We are just going to keep it on the down low.”
The uncommitted Ruggs laughed at the suggestion.
“I didn’t say anything,” Ruggs said.
When Ruggs is ready to talk, Britt and company know what they want him to say.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
Comments