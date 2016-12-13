Auburn verbal commit Malcolm Askew caps high school career with special all-star finale

Opposing offenses didn’t test highly rated defensive back Malcolm Askew very often this past season.
The McAdory senior’s reputation as a lock down corner meant going long stretches without a pass thrown in his direction.
The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game played out in much the same fashion Saturday at the Cramton Bowl.
Askew’s cover skills combined with Mississippi’s conservative game plan — it attempted very few passes downfield going 20 of 27 for 127 yards — left the defensive back with few opportunities to shine.
When an opening presented itself late in the game to lock up a 25-14 win, the Auburn verbal commit wasn’t going to let it slip away.
“They weren’t throwing my way a lot, but once they did I made my moment,” Askew said.
Askew showed the instincts that helped him earn 40-plus offers in reading the receiver to set up a diving interception down Alabama’s sideline.
“I saw the receiver run out real fast and that usually means the guy he’s trying to run a route, I kind of knew the receiver’s demeanor,” Askew said. “I knew they had Cam (Akers) back there and Cam likes to throw it deep. I saw Cam drop back, dropped back into coverage and came up with it.”
For a player days away from enrolling on the Plains, it was the perfect sendoff.
“It was a great capper,” Askew said. “I didn’t win my last game in high school, this is what really capped it off. They were preaching that to us all week.”
Askew took a lot of pride in the 25-14 win.
“I feel like it’s top of the class, top of the country (for exhibition games) because us Alabama guys we aren’t coming out here to put on a show,” Askew said. “We mean business when we come out here. We came out here and wanted to dominate, set the tone and break the streak back over here.”
It was extra meaningful playing alongside four of his future teammates — linebacker Kenny Britt, linebacker T.D. Moultry, safety Jordyn Peters and wide receiver Noah Igbinoghene.
“It meant a lot because we are going to play together in the future, we got a feel for everybody on the field and how we connect with each other,” Askew said. “It was great to get out here all week and in the game we all made big plays.”
Askew, who committed during Big Cat weekend in July, never waivered in his decision. He’s been one of the more vocal recruiters for Auburn’s coaching staff and this week was no different.
“We want to reel in some more guys,” Askew said. “We want to keep it going.”
Askew has one final test to take care before he can officially sign with Auburn. He’s optimistic he can take care of everything to participate in bowl practices by the end of the week.
“I have mixed emotions,” Askew said with a smile. “High school ended real fast, this first semester blew by. I’m a little nervous, but hey this is the next step.”
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
