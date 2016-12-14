Auburn QB Sean White ‘didn’t miss a beat’ in return to practice field

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is often evasive when discussing injured players.
The coach doesn’t like to reveal specific injuries and is vague about practice participation.
Malzahn was significantly more forthcoming Wednesday afternoon with his update on starting quarterback Sean White after Auburn’s first of eight Sugar Bowl practices before leaving for New Orleans.
White hadn’t practiced since injuring his throwing shoulder against Ole Miss, an injury he reaggravated in a loss at Georgia. The quarterback missed Auburn’s final two regular season games including the Iron Bowl.
"He practiced the whole time,” Malzahn said. “Looked to me like he's 100 percent. He's ready to go and did everything the other QBs did and didn't miss a beat while doing it."
Malzahn doesn’t expect White to have any limitations when Auburn returns to practice Thursday afternoon. The team practices four straight days with an off-day on Sunday.
White was 129 of 198 for 1,644 yards with nine touchdowns to three interceptions this season finishing second in the league in passing accuracy behind Alabama freshman Jalen Hurts.
White’s injury derailed the offensive improvements Auburn made during October when it was the second best offense in the country averaging 576 yards a game.
Auburn’s output against Georgia (275 total yards) and Alabama (261 yards) were two of the worst offensive games of Malzahn’s entire coaching career. The Tigers finished the month of November with the 108th ranked offense (332 yards per game).
The offense even went three and a half quarters in SEC play without a first down from the second half of the Georgia game to the Iron Bowl.
“We were playing very good football when we were healthy and in a rhythm,” Malzahn said. “It’s good to have everybody back.”
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
