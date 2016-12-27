Auburn gets New Orleans-themed welcome for Sugar Bowl

Auburn tight end Jalen Harris describes the emotions of scoring his first career touchdown in a 40-29 road win over Ole Miss. The little-used tight end also talked about staying focused, the play call and his role in the offense.
Defensive back Joshua Holsey gave a detailed account of his fourth quarter interception that helped Auburn close out a 40-29 win over Ole Miss Saturday night. Holsey also talked about adjustments the defense made at halftime and what it’s like facing quarterback Chad Kelly.