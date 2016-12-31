Auburn not worrying about temptations of New Orleans on Sugar Bowl trip

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole Pause

6:40 Law enforcement officers remember Deonn Carter as "an angel"

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

1:19 Baker Mayfield: Oklahoma has to take care of Auburn's defensive front to win

2:17 Daniel Carlson: Kicker follows heart in delaying NFL career

4:55 Alex Kozan: The Sugar Bowl is 'where you want to be'

4:51 Gus Malzahn: Everybody is 'ready to go' for Sugar Bowl

0:35 Auburn gets New Orleans-themed welcome for Sugar Bowl