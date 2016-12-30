Auburn moves Saturday practice indoors, cancels autograph session

Auburn isn’t happy with the weekend forecast.
The Tigers spent the early portion of the week practicing for the Sugar Bowl at Tulane Yulman Stadium. The outdoor venue built in 2014 hosted the team’s first three practices in New Orleans.
With a forecast calling for a 90 percent change of rain and winds upwards of 16 miles per hour, the coaching staff had the option of shifting their practice indoors to the Saints’ facility in Metairie about 10 miles away from the Superdome.
Sugar Bowl organizers announced the change Friday at 7:30 p.m., a decision that shifts the team’s entire schedule around and cancels a previously planned autograph session for the public at Tulane’s stadium.
Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee and five offensive players (Kamryn Pettway, Kerryon Johnson, Sean White, Robert Leff and Alex Kozan) were scheduled to meet with the media at 3 p.m.
The press conferences shifts to 9 a.m. Saturday morning with practice starting at 3 p.m. instead of its original start time of 12:15 p.m.
According to coach Bob Stoops, Oklahoma previously declined to use the Saints practice facility in order to practice earlier in the day.
Auburn has a final practice for the Sugar Bowl scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Sunday.
The team will decide on a venue for the practice Saturday night. Sunday’s forecast is similarly gloomy with a 60 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms and 11 mile per hour winds.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
