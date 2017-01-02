Former Oklahoma QB Trevor Knight can see Sooners putting up lot of points on Auburn

Trevor Knight can see Oklahoma putting up a lot of points Monday night.
The Texas A&M quarterback is on the sidelines at the Superdome cheering on his former team. He remains close friends with Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield, and his twin brother Connor Knight is a senior on the team.
Trevor Knight, who led the Aggies to a 29-16 win over the Tigers earlier this season, shared what he sees as the key matchup of the game with the Ledger-Enquirer as both teams arrived at the stadium three hours before the game.
“I’m a huge fan of Lincoln Riley and how he puts this offense together,” Knight said. “Obviously, you got two guys in Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook that make it go. What’s going to be the key tonight is going to be that offensive line. If they can hold Carl Lawson and Montravius Adams to minimal damage I think the Sooners are going to put up a lot of points.”
Adams had a sack against Texas A&M, but Lawson had one of his most ineffective games of the season with two pressures and one tackle.
Knight envisions Oklahoma trying to establish the run game early with Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine to open things up for Mayfield.
“They are talented, definitely very talented on the defensive side of the ball,” Knight said. “A big front, their front seven is staple of defense. If you can establish the run game early and then hit some shots down field it puts you in a good position to win.”
Knight smiled when asked if he gave Mayfield a scouting report for Auburn.
“We talked a little bit about it, but Baker is Baker, he’s going to have a lot of fun tonight,” Knight said.
Knight was in full cheerleader mode Monday night wearing an Oklahoma polo and sporting red and white beads.
It’s a much different circumstance than the last time he was in the Superdome leading the Sooners to a 45-31 win over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl as a then true freshman. Knight earned MVP honors throwing for 348 yards on 32 of 44 passing. The quarterback acknolwedged the game was a defining moment of his young career.
“I received a lot of hype,” Knight said about the win.
While Knight was happy to be supporting his former team, there’s part of him that still wants to be out there in uniform.
“I’ll always have that itch,” Knight said with a smile.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
Comments