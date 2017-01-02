Auburn safety Rudy Ford, WR Marcus Davis not dressed for Sugar Bowl

Auburn will be without seniors Marcus Davis and Rudy Ford Monday night in the Sugar Bowl.
Davis was widely expected to miss the game after coach Gus Malzahn announced during a press conference Sunday it “didn’t look promising” for the wide receiver. Davis missed the team’s final two games of the season with a shoulder injury.
The wide reciever watched Auburn’s win over Alabama A&M from the sidelines with his right arm in a sling. He practiced with the team during the weeks leading up to the Sugar Bowl, but didn’t make enough progress to be cleared for a return.
Davis caught 17 passes this season for 160 yards.
Stephen Roberts will handle punt return duties for Auburn as he did at the end of the regular season.
Ford is a surprise late scratch.
The safety left the Iron Bowl with an injured ankle, but didn’t mention the injury bothering him during a session with reporters on Friday.
“I try to talk about it too much,” Ford said of it being his last game. “I’m ready to enjoy it. When that day comes, you’ll realize things like I’m not going to put on this uniform no more but it’s been a blessing. We joke about it about what will be doing afterwards but we’re trying to not talk about it much. We’re ready to have fun and ready for the game.”
The defender will finish the season with 59 tackles, 38 solo, seven pass breakups. With injuries piling up on Auburn’s offense late in the season, Ford made a brief return to the backfield against Alabama A&M with two carries for six yards.
