Updated: Auburn QB Sean White will miss second half of the Sugar Bowl

Auburn quarterback Sean White’s return to the field didn’t last very long.
White headed to the Superdome locker rooms with less than five minutes to go in the first half of the Sugar Bowl.
Auburn’s radio broadcast announced White would miss the rest of the game while 247 Sports’ Brandon Marcello reported the quarterback broke his forearm.
The quarterback competed his first throw – a 12-yard gain to Eli Stove — but struggled for much of the half going 4 of 10 for 35 yards.
John Franklin III came replaced White on Auburn’s final drive of the second quarter. Coach Gus Malzahn said Franklin took all of the second team reps during bowl prep.
The ESPN broadcast said White was having his right forearm x-rayed.
White was hit hard trying to score on Auburn’s opening possession from the 6-yard line. The third-year sophomore gained three yards, but was stuffed by multiple defenders short of the first down marker and goal line.
The quarterback said he felt great two days before the game with bowl practices helping him work his injured throwing shoulder back into shape, but his first attempt longer than 20-yards fell well short of its intended target.
White hoped the Sugar Bowl would give him momentum going into another quarterback competition this spring with early enrolle Jarrett Stidham.
“I don’t think I've played a great game yet, what I would consider a great game,” White said. “I'm ready for the Sugar Bowl because I feel really good and feel like I've practiced well and that we've practiced well. I'm just confident we'll have a good game.”
