January 2, 2017 10:44 PM

First half of Sugar Bowl ends with fans chanting ‘he hits women’ at Joe Mixon

By Michael Niziolek

mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com

NEW ORLEANS, La.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn might not want to weigh in on the Joe Mixon controversy, but the program’s fanbase didn’t have any issue with letting the third-year sophomore running back know how they felt during the Sugar Bowl.

Fans chanted “he hits women” as the running back closed out the first half with a 6-yard carry.

Mixon was shown on the videoboard at the Superdome raising his arms as if he wanted fans to get louder.

Video of Mixon punching a fellow female student in Norman, Oklahoma was released two weeks before the New Year’s Six game. The incident happened in 2014 when Mixon was a true freshman, but surviellence footage of the incident was held up in a court battle.

Mixon accounted for more than 50 percent of Oklahoma’s offense in the first half carrying the ball 10 times for 45 yards with a touchdown and three catches for 73 yards.

The 6-foot-1, 226-pounder helped set up Oklahoma’s first touchdown by converting a third-and-22 with a 32-yard catch down the sidelines for a first down.

Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra

