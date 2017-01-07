Auburn hires experienced secondary coach Greg Brown

Auburn is bringing in Greg Brown to coach its secondary.
The longtime assistant spent last year on Missouri’s staff coaching the program’s defensive backs.
Brown replaces Wes McGriff, who accepted the defensive coordinator position at Ole Miss in December. McGriff received permission from new boss Hugh Freeze to stay with Auburn through the Sugar Bowl.
The program made the news official with a press release Saturday night. Auburn Undercover’s Brandon Marcello first reported the hire.
“I’m excited to welcome Greg Brown, who is one of the best defensive backs coach in all of football to our staff at Auburn,” Malzahn said in the release. “Greg has coached three Thorpe Award winners and has a strong proven track record of developing players at both the college and professional level.”
After spending more than a decade in the NFL, Brown returned to the college ranks where he spent the last 11 years at Power Five schools with stops at Louisville, Alabama, Colorado and Arizona.
Last year, Missouri led the SEC interceptions during the regular season.
“I’m extremely excited to come to Auburn and have the opportunity to work for Gus Malzahn and on the defensive side of the ball with Kevin Steele,” Brown said. “Auburn has a great football tradition built on hard work and toughness. I can’t wait to get to Auburn to help continue to build upon that success.”
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
Comments