Auburn fan: ‘Bama didn't win that's like a championship for everybody’

A steady stream of Auburn fans gathered at Toomer’s Corner armed with toilet paper Monday night to celebrate their rival’s misery.
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson hit Hunter Renfrow for a go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds for a 35-31 upset win over Alabama in the National Title game.
Auburn lost to both teams this season, but fans were willing to forgive Clemson as they prevented the Crimson Tide from winning back-to-back titles.
“Bama didn’t win that’s like a championship for everybody,” one fan yelled.
The gathered crowd of about 50 people broke out the “Bodda Getta” chant multiple times as fans worked on rolling the oak tree on College St, but not every fan agreed with commemorative atmosphere.
A group of Auburn fans walking down Magnolia called for an end to the festivities.
“Is your self-esteem that low?” the fan yelled.
Auburn plays both teams again next season with a trip to Clemson scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at Memorial Stadium. Auburn hosts the Iron Bowl in 2017 on Saturday, Nov. 25.
