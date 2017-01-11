Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee leaving Auburn for same position at UConn

Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is leaving the Plains.
Coach Gus Malzahn’s protégé is joining recently rehired UConn coach Randy Edsall to run the Huskies’ offense.
The Journal Inquirer’s Neill Ostrout reported Lashlee received a 3-year deal with an annual salary of $350,000.
Lashlee’s most recent extension at Auburn signed in March, 2015 called for the assistant to make $600,000 a year through the 2018 season. The offensive coordinator received a previous raise from $250,000 to $350,000 after the Tigers made a run to the National Title game in January 2014.
“It’s probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve made, definitely in my professional career,” Lashlee told the official Auburn website. “Auburn’s very dear to us. I’ve spent a total of six years here, two different times. All four of our kids were born here. We just love everything about Auburn. The Auburn family is always going to be very dear to us and a part of us. The opportunity to work for Randy Edsall, who has had success at a high level and success at UConn, and just have the opportunity to run the offense, and that’s something he’s given me to do. I’m grateful for that.”
Ostrout also reported Lashlee’s coaching duties at UConn will include working with the program’s quarterbacks.
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn issued a statement after the Huskies made their official announcement.
"Rhett has been a valuable asset to our program, helping Auburn to a national championship as a graduate assistant and another national championship appearance in 2013,” Malzahn said. “Our offenses have achieved great success and he has been a big part of that. This is a great opportunity for Rhett to implement and run his own offense. I've known Rhett for two decades and he's a man of great character and integrity and this is another step towards his goal to become a head coach. I want to thank Rhett for all of his contributions and his friendship. I want to wish he and his wife Lauren all the best in this new endeavor."
The 33-year-old spent much of the previous decade working with Malzahn first as a player at Springdale High School then as a coach. Lashlee’s first job was as a graduate assistant at Arkansas when Malzahn was the program’s offensive coordinator in 2006.
The pair reunited at Auburn in 2009 where Lashlee spent two more seasons as a graduate assistant.
When Malzahn accepted the head coaching job at Arkansas State, he brought Lashlee on as the team’s new offensive coordinator.
The two earned national recognition for turning Auburn into an offensive juggernaut when they returned to the Plains a year later. The Tigers averaged 39.5 points per game on the way to the BCS Title game behind the best rushing attack in the country (328 yards per game).
Lashlee was nominated for the Broyles Award as the nation’s best assistant.
“I’m obviously very close with Coach Malzahn,” Lashlee told Auburn’s website. “Our relationship will always be good. He’s been very supportive. I’m very appreciative to him for the opportunity he gave me at Auburn.”
