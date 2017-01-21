Chip Lindsey hired as Auburn's new offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

Rhett Lashlee’s replacement is a familiar name for Auburn fans.
The team announced Chip Lindsey as the program’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Saturday morning.
Lindsey served as an offensive analyst on coach Gus Malzahn’s staff during the 2013 season.
The offensive coordinator was Arizona State’s offensive coordinator last season after two years in the same role with Southern Miss.
“I’m excited to welcome Chip Lindsey to the Auburn family,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said in a statement. “I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead our offense and his strength in developing quarterbacks makes him the perfect fit. Chip is a man of integrity and character who will fit well within our staff. He has great knowledge and enthusiasm for the game and is a rising star in this profession.”
Lindsey familiarity with the Plains extends well beyond his previous stint on Malzahn’s staff. The Madison, Alabama native played football at the University of North Alabama after graduating from Bob Jones High School.
The coach spent more than a decade coaching high school football and baseball in the state with stops at Hoover, Colbert Heights, Florence, Deshler, Sparkman and Springville High Schools.
Lindsey’s last stop on the preps scene was a two-year run as head coach at Spain Park where he led the program to its first Class 6A regional championship.
“My family and I are very excited to return to Auburn and our home state,” Lindsey said in a statement. “Both are very special places to us. I looking forward to reuniting with Coach Malzahn and his staff. They are great coaches and great people. I look forward to being part of something special and helping Auburn win championships.”
Lindsey’s jump into the collegiate coaching ranks was a successful one with the assistant quickly turning around Southern Mississippi’s offense.
The Golden Eagles averaged 39.9 points per game in 2015, a 20-point improvement from the previous season.
Lindsey helped develop Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year Nick Mullens at quarterback as the offense broke five single-season school records — completions, passing yards, total offense, touchdowns and points. Mullens ranked eighth in the country in passing yards (4,145) and touchdown passes (36).
Southern Miss was also the only team with more than 100 explosive plays (20-plus yards) in the country.
Terms of Lindsey’s deal with Auburn weren’t disclosed. His base salary at Arizona State was $550,000 a year, which is close to the $600,000 Lashlee made as part of a three-year extension signed before the 2015 season.
Lindsey’s hire comes after a 10-day search for Lashlee’s replacement.
Names publicly linked to the job included Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and Texas A&M offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone.
