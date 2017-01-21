Gus Malzahn comfortable handing offense over to Chip Lindsey, retiring clipboard

AUBURN, Ala. For coach Gus Malzahn actions speak louder than words.
It’s why the head coach pledged to retire the clipboard he’s carried on the sidelines for four years with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
“I’m not going to carry that anymore,” Malzahn said during Lindsey’s introductory press conference Saturday night. “I retired it officially so that kind of tells you where I’m at, how much confidence I have in this guy right here.”
While Malzahn gave up play calling duties after a 1-2 last season, he promised Lindsey more freedom than former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee had in the fall.
“Chip is going to call the plays,” Malzahn said. “This is going to be Chip’s offense. This is going to be his responsibility. I have a lot of trust in him like I said. He’s going to do a great job.”
Signs Malzahn is committed to the change also include giving Lindsey permission to change the offense’s terminology and pushing for the assistant to mix some of his air raid background into the system.
“I think we did a nice job in the last two places I’ve been of kind of meshing some things together, that’s what we plan on doing here,” Lindsey said. “Obviously, Auburn has been good on offense before and done some things that are really good. We’re not going to lose touch with those things. But I think a few new wrinkles and a little different personality on it maybe will lead to a lot of success.”
Malzahn admitted giving up play calling duties was challenging, but he's ready to embrace the changes he started a year ago with Lindsey in the fold.
“As far as next year is concerned, I think we’re in as good a spot offensively as any other time I’ve been at Auburn, as far as the guys we have coming back, the talent. I think we’re in a great spot. Then we add Chip Lindsey to run the offense. I’m very excited about next year. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
