Five-star verbal commit Calvin Ashley is ‘all in’ on Auburn

Calvin Ashley is ready to get off the recruiting trail.
After the long-time Auburn verbal commit’s official visit this weekend, he cleared up his status.
“No more schools, shutting it down,” Ashley said with signing day fast approaching.
Ashley isn’t welcoming other coaching staffs for a home visit this week and won’t take an official visit next weekend.
The 5-star offensive lineman out St. John’s College High School in Washington D.C. hasn’t talked with other schools since tweeting about his commitment to Auburn in early January.
“I am 110% committed! Always have been and always will be!!! #WDE” Ashley tweeted amid rumors he was considering Maryland.
Ashley, who is the program’s highest rated verbal commit in the team’s 2017 class, is “all in” on Auburn.
“Once that tweet was out I was like it’s time, no more schools or none of that stuff,” Ashley said.
The Florida native’s focus has shifted from the recruiting process to competing for a starting job in the fall when Auburn will have two openings on the line for graduating seniors Robert Leff and Alex Kozan.
According to Ashley, offensive line coach Herb Hand has promised the freshman will get to compete for playing time at tackle when he arrives on campus for fall camp.
“I know coach Hand is going to give me plenty of opportunities to prove myself,” Ashley said. “I’m going to work and definitely earn a spot.”
Ashley’s goal is to “make a name for myself early on in my career” and help Hand upgrade the hardware on his desk — where the plaque for being a Joe Moore Award finalist sits.
“That’s going to be number one next year for sure,” Ashley said, smiling.
