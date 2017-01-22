Auburn commit Austin Troxell has ‘ways to go’ rehabbing knee injury

The uncertainty surrounding Austin Troxell isn’t about his plans for signing day.
Troxell, who was on the Plains this weekend for his official visit, remains confident in the decision he made back in June when he pledged to sign with the school.
The looming question mark for Troxell is his health after tearing the ACL in his right knee for a second time in the fall. Troxell also tore his meniscus in Madison Academy’s 47-7 win over Westminster Christian.
“I’ve got a ways to go,” Troxell said. “I’ve got to get ready before I come down here that’s my goal.”
While Troxell is ahead of schedule in his rehab — he was recently cleared to jog — he hasn’t discussed a specific timetable with his doctors or Auburn for returning to the field.
Troxell expects those conversations to happen after national signing day next week.
“It’s kind of up in the air,” Troxell said.
The 6-foot-7, 327-pounder is grateful for the way Auburn handled his latest setback by honoring their scholarship offer and remaining an encouraging presence as he works his way back.
“It was a big deal, but I didn’t expect anything else from this university,” Troxell said. “They’ve been so good to me especially through my injuries they’ve been supportive and behind me 100 percent of the way.”
Troxell enjoyed the time he spent with the coaching staff this weekend, which included meeting new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. Lindsey and Troxell bonded over their shared hometowns.
Lindsey attended Bob Jones High School, a school five minutes down the road from Madison Academy.
“I think we are going to click very well in the next few years,” Troxell said.
Troxell and Lindsey could help Auburn continue its fruitful connection to the Huntsville area. The Tigers have landed high-profile recruits out of Madison Academy the last three years with Troxell following in the footsteps of Kerryon Johnson and Malik Miller.
The offensive lineman hopes he’s medically cleared for the fall so an onfield reunion can happen in August.
“I have to train my body as much as I can before I get down here so it’s not such a big shock,” Troxell said smiling.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
