Montravius Adams wants to prove he’s the best defensive player at the Senior Bowl

A fight broke out between LSU center Ethan Pocic and Tulane defensive lineman Tanzel Smart as the South team was getting ready to wrap up its first practice for the Senior Bowl Tuesday afternoon at Ladds-Peebles Stadium.
Pocic wrestled Smart to the ground after the two lineman exchanged punches at the end of the team’s final scrimmage period.
The dust up was one of two on the first day of practice for the annual exhibition game. Troy offensive lineman Antonio Garica had a similar encounter with Texas A&M Daeshon Hall during one on ones.
The confrontations don’t surprise former Auburn defensive lineman Montravius Adams.
“All of us trying to get drafted, all of us trying to prove we are the best at our position or the best player here,” Adams said after practice. “Everybody is giving a full out effort.”
Adams, who is joined at the Senior by former teammate Rudy Ford, has the same goal as his teammates.
“I’m trying to prove I’m the best defensive player here,” Adams said.
Adams gave his performance on the first day a modest assessment — “I think it went alright” — with his best moments coming during the one on one drills facing the South’s offensive lineman.
He showed off his strength getting Kentucky offensive lineman Jon Toth off balance with ease and bullying UCLA offensive lineman Conor McDermott.
Adams reserved a special spin move for Pocic, a player he faced multiple times during his career.
“I was looking forward to the one on ones and the team runs,” Adams said with a smile. “We got our chance today. I’m sure he’s going to come back tomorrow.”
Miami guard Danny Isidora was the only offensive lineman Adams struggled with during the drill. Adams got little push against Isidora both times the linemen went head to head.
“We have been out of it for about three weeks, so everybody made a few mess-ups here and there,” Adams said.
Adams, who spoke with a scout from the New York Giants after practice, is eager to soak up as much knowledge as he can this week. The Cleveland Browns staff is coaching the South this year.
“It’s easy for me,” Adams said of working with a new staff. “I had three different coordinators already. I’m getting ready for number four being here. They kind of like coach Steele anyway. They keeping it simple for us, so we just go out and play.”
While the turnover on Auburn’s staff presented challenges during Adams’ collegiate career, it’s a “big bonus” for NFL personnel evaluating the defender.
“It shows I can learn,” Adams said.
Adams also wants NFL teams to know he’s not tied to a specific position on the defensive line.
“I look at myself as a d-lineman, I’d play whatever they need me to play from three to nose to five, six, nine, it don’t matter,” Adams said.
