Nick Marshall hosting football camp this weekend in Auburn

Nick Marshall inspired a whole generation of young Auburn fans with his heroics as the team’s quarterback.
Marshall will meet some of those supporters this weekend when he hosts his latest football camp from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Wire Road Sports Complex.
“Nick's last two camps in Auburn both sold out,” Everett Sports Marketing event coordinator Rachel Everett said. “We have a lot of return campers from Nick's last camp which shows us that campers had a great time and want to attend again. Nick is very excited to come back and host another camp.”
Marshall spent the majority of the season playing for the New York Jets.
The quarterback turned defensive back didn’t make the Jacksonville Jaguars 53-man roster out of training camp, but after signing with the team’s practice squad eventually landed a contract with the Jets.
The second-year defender was the team’s primary kick and punt returner at the end of the regular season.
Limited space is still available for the camp, which has a cap of 150 participants to allow Marshall the opportunity to offer personal instruction.
Marshall will spend 30 minutes with each age group — the camp is open to all positions age six to 16 — with older groups receiving more advanced training as they rotate through a series of stations focusing on different football fundamentals.
Eight experienced instructors will join Marshall at the camp.
Everett Sports Marketing has a series of similar camps scheduled throughout the spring. The group’s upcoming events include camps with Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron and former Arkansas running back Alex Collins.
People can register for Marshall’s camp at www.everettsm.com until midnight on Saturday, Jan. 28th.
