Kodi Burns: ‘We got a playmaker’ in 4-star Noah Igbinoghene

Kodi Burns might be adding only one player to his meeting room, but Auburn’s wide receivers coach isn’t feeling down on national signing day.
Burns reacted to 4-star wide receiver Noah Igbinoghene faxing in his national letter of intent during a short interview on the program’s signing day broadcast.
“We got a playmaker,” Burns said. “We got to get the ball in his hands.”
Burns “loves everything” about the standout two-sport star and the way he fits into the team’s new offense.
Igbinoghene, who will also join Auburn’s track and field team, finished his senior season with nearly 1,500 total yards of offense. He had 55 catches for 712 yards with eight touchdowns and carried the ball 94 times for 751 yards with 10 touchdowns.
He hopes to follow in the footsteps of the true freshman who played last year Kyle Davis and Eli Stove.
“Can’t wait to get down here with them,” Igbinoghene said on his official visit in January.
Igbinoghene sees a “bright future” at Auburn where new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey likes to throw the ball around.
“I’m a wide receiver that’s what we like to do,” Igbinoghene said smiling.
What Igbinoghene lacks in size — he’s 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, he more than makes up for in speed and athleticism. Fellow Auburn commit Jordyn Peters witnessed Igbinoghene’s skill set first hand when the two played together at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.
“He definitely has that second gear, you get to running with him and he can turn it on,” Peters said. “You really have to get with it.”
Igbinoghene sees himself in the mold of former Biletnikoff Award winner Corey Coleman. The former Baylor receiver has a similar build as Igbinoghene and the two-time All-American made a name for himself torching guys on the outside.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
Comments