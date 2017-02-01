T.D. Moultry a name to watch in Auburn’s 2017 class

Auburn officially announced T.D. Moultry as one of football team’s newest members Wednesday morning.
Moultry’s stock has been on the rise ever since verbally committing to the Tigers in May during his high school’s spring game.
The Jackson-Olin linebacker is a human highlight reel of destruction as evidenced by tape from his senior year and a standout performance in the Alabama Mississippi All-Star game alongside four of his future teammates.
Moultry also made the Army All-American game.
“He’s fast man, he fast,” Auburn early enrollee Kenny Britt said. “That’s what we going to need him for at Auburn. He plays fast.”
Moultry, who sees himself as a Von Miller type, was a disruptive force in the annual exhibition game with nine tackles –eight solo – and a sack. The linebacker spent much of the year playing on the inside in Jackson-Olin’s 3-4 defense, but showed he’s capable of coming off the edge in Alabama’s 25-14 win.
“They told me to go get it,” Moultry said with a smile.
Moultry could quickly become a fan favorite on the Plains with a winning attitude and intensity to match.
While the defender grew up an Alabama fan, any love he had for the school in Tuscaloosa is long gone.
“I’m going have an extra edge in that game,” Moultry said. “I got to play harder than I ever have before. If I play at 110 (percent) every game I got to play 115 or 120.”
Moultry followed his heart to Auburn where he hopes to be part of the defensive resurgence Kevin Steele started in 2016.
“If anybody doesn’t see the defense change, they blind,” Moultry said.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
Comments