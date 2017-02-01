Sean White wants to be ‘ready to go’ for spring practice

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn ruled Sean White out for the start of spring practice, but the quarterback might not be on the same page with his coach’s injury report.
“It’s coming along faster than they expected, they said. Hopefully I’ll be ready to go,” White said during an interview on the program’s national signing day broadcast alongside fellow quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and John Franklin III.
White broke his right forearm during a 35-19 loss to Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
The third-year sophomore, who wasn’t wearing a cast Wednesday morning, reiterated his desire to get and stay healthy for the 2017 season.
“The most important thing if for met to get healthy,” White said.
White went into the Sugar Bowl just having rehabbed an injured throwing shoulder that kept him out of the regular season’s final two games. The quarterback also missed time as a freshman with multiple leg injuries (knee and ankle).
Malzahn wasn’t optimistic about White’s status during a visit to the Senior Bowl in January.
While the coach didn’t reveal a timetable for White’s return, he said the goal was for White to “throw some” during spring camp.
“I’ll have an update as it gets closer,” Malzahn added.
This isn’t the first time the team hasn’t been on the same page with White’s injury report.
Coach Gus Malzahn and former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee offered contradictary reports about White’s injured throwing shoulder late in the season.
Lashlee said White wasn’t “going to be limited in any capacity” practicing for Georgia only for Malzahn to reveal White didn’t throw the ball a single time in practice leading up to the game.
The urgency for White to get back on the field is understandable given the team’s upcoming quarterback competition. White will have to fend off the high profile Baylor transfer to keep his job as the team’s starter.
“You can’t focus on those guys, you have to focus on who you are,” former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell said on the same broadcast.
According to Malzahn, new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey will decided how the team handles its quarterbacks this spring.
“Chip will have a lot to say in that,” Malzahn said. “We’ve hit the ground running — we’re really been doing the recruiting part and next week we’ll really get more into the details.”
