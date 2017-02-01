War Eagle Extra

February 1, 2017 10:34 AM

Auburn lands 3-star defensive lineman Tyrone Truesdell

AUBURN, Ala.

Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner won’t come up empty handed this year.

The Tigers’ are waiting to hear what 4-star defensive end Markaviest Bryant decides, but with Georgia and LSU providing stiff competition for his services there’s a strong chance he ends up elsewhere in the SEC.

The uncertainty created an opening for 3-star defensive lineman Tyrone Truesdell, who signed with the school Wednesday.

Truesdell took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend.

The Laney High School defender out of Augusta, Georgia was considering Florida and had scholarship offers from power five schools including Louisville and Ole Miss.

Truesdell provides significant size up front coming in at 6-foot-3, 335-pounds. At his current weight, he would be the biggest defensive lineman on Auburn’s roster.

