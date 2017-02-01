Markaviest Bryant provides Auburn with major signing day surprise

Markaviest Bryant gave Auburn the signing day surprise it was looking for.
The Tigers struck out Wednesday morning with 4-star linebacker Tyler Taylor choosing SEC rival LSU, but rebounded with the addition of Bryant when the four-star Crisp County defensive lineman spurned Georgia and LSU.
The defender represented Auburn’s best chance of landing a high-profile talent for its 2017 class on national signing day.
For a second straight year, Auburn went into Georgia to add a significant piece to its signing day haul. Former Lanier defensive lineman Derrick Brown closed out national signing day last year by picking the Tigers.
Bryant visited Auburn the weekend before signing day with his coach Shelton Felton. Felton posted a picture of Bryant fishing with coach Gus Malzahn during the visit.
While Auburn has plenty of talented underclassmen up front, the defense is losing Montrvaius Adams and Carl Lawson, its most productive linemen.
Bryant and 335-pound defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell give defensive line coach Rodney Garner some new names to add into the mix.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
