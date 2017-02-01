Auburn changes 3-star athlete JaTarvious Whitlow's mind thanks to late phone call

New Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey made his presence felt on national signing day with the addition of JaTarvious Whitlow.
Whitlow was set to sign with Tulane when he received a call from Auburn’s coaching staff.
“I was sitting there talking to God, like God what should I do? Give me a sign, show me something then all of a sudden I got a phone call from coach (Kevin) Steele out of the blue — the new OC (Chip Lindsey) wants you,” Whitlow told OA News sports reporter Erik Bacharach. “I was like that’s got to be it.”
The 3-star athlete out of Lafayette will play wide receiver and return punts for Auburn. The future receiver is 247 Sports’ 26th ranked prospect in Alabama.
Whitlow was the Class 2A back of the year throwing for 2,292 yards (94 of 162) and 29 touchdowns and ran for 2,147 yards with 30 touchdowns for a Lafayette team that finished 12-1 and lost 53-20 in the quarterfinals to Fyffe.
The 6-foot-0, 200-pounder finished his high school career with more than 8,000 total yards of offense and 70-plus touchdowns.
Whitlow is also a decorated track athlete with state titles in long jump, triple jump, 200-meter and 400-meter and all-state basketball player.
