Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson played the fourth quarter of his team's 35-19 loss in the Sugar Bowl to Oklahoma Monday night. Johnson talked about the loss and the many disappointments he's had during his career after the game.
Auburn quarterback Sean White will have to win his job again this spring with the coaching staff brining in former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Watch him talk about the early enrollee for the first time during a Sugar Bowl press conference Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.