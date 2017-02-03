Auburn board of trustees approves $28 million addition to Jordan-Hare Stadium

Under construction signs are coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The board of trustees gave final approval to a proposed gameday support facility and locker room renovation Friday.
“This project is all about winning and enhancing the gameday experience for our student-athletes and fans,” Auburn athletic director Jay Jacobs said. “I appreciate the president and Trustees approving our proposal so we can move forward. We are going to have a great area to recruit our prospective student-athletes for all of our sports. This is a big day for Auburn football.”
Details of the project were unveiled in January when the board posted the agenda for its next meeting online.
The materials described the proposed 44,000 square foot facility in the southwest corner of Jordan-Hare Stadium as a “high-priority project.”
The facility will feature “an improved recruiting facility and enhancements to the home team locker room, for gameday support.” There also will be a new club space for fans and a new press box.
Construction on the $28 million project is tentatively scheduled to start May 2017 with a completion date of July 2018.
“I’m excited for our football program as this project will be a tremendous enhancement for our football players and very beneficial in recruiting,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “I appreciate our leadership’s commitment to the future of Auburn football and really look forward to these renovations to Jordan-Hare Stadium.”
Malzahn declined commenting on the project when he visited former Auburn players at the Senior Bowl in January. He wanted to wait until the board of trustees approved the project before discussing it.
The coach did acknowledge he had input on the project.
“I’m going to be on top of it,” Malzahn said of all matters impacting the football team.
