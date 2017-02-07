Report: Auburn special teams coordinator, tight ends coach Scott Fountain relieved of duties

Auburn special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Scott Fountain won’t be an on-field assistant in the fall according to a report from 247’s Brandon Marcello.
The report states Fountain could stay with the program in some capacity if he doesn’t find another on-field coaching job elsewhere.
After four seasons as Auburn’s player personnel director, coach Gus Malzahn hired Fountain to be part of his staff in 2013.
The assistant’s original three-year contract was extended with a pair of one-year deals. The 2015 extension came with a $75,000 pay raise to $325,000 while his current deal was set to expire on June 30, 2017.
The Alabama native made an appearance during Auburn’s in-house signing day broadcast.
Fountain played a key role in Auburn putting together a fifth straight top 10 recruiting class. His long-standing relationship with Calvin Ashley helped the Tigers land the five-star offensive lineman.
According to 247’s football recruiter rankings, Fountain helped Auburn land eight signees. The site ranked Fountain as Auburn’s top recruiter for 2017, ranking him No. 23 in the country.
Fountain was expected back based on comments Malzahn made when introduced new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey in January.
“The staff will remain the same on the offensive side,” Malzahn said.
Malzahn made similar comments leading up to the Sugar Bowl before former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee left for UConn.
Fountain’s departure leaves defensive line coach Rodney Garner and running backs coach Tim Horton as the only remaining assistants from the coaching staff Malzahn put together in 2013.
Horton is in the second year of a two-year contract set to expire on the same day as Fountain’s contract.
