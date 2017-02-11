Auburn assistant Tim Horton adds special teams coordinator to title

Auburn running backs coach Tim Horton will have an increased workload this spring.
Coach Gus Malzahn announced Horton as the program’s new special teams coordinator Saturday.
“I’m excited to have Tim serve as our special teams coordinator,” Malzahn said in a statement. “He has assisted with that unit the last four years and will do an outstanding job.”
Malzahn is splitting up the roles Scott Fountain handled with the addition of Larry Porter as the team’s new tight ends and h-backs coach.
Horton assisted Fountain on special teams in recent years working with the team’s punt and kick returners.
A number of Auburn’s top specialists have come from Horton’s position group.
“One of the things that’s really been good for Auburn in the past is that we’ve had running backs that were very good special teams players,” Horton said in the fall.
Running back Kerryon Johnson, who Horton calls a “dynamic” special teams player, has been one of the Tigers’ starting kick returners the last two years.
With Fountain’s departure, Horton and defensive line coach Rodney Garner are the only remaining assistants from the staff Malzahn put together in 2013.
Horton received a two-year contract extension with a annual base salary of $325,000 in 2015, a deal set to expire June 30, 2017.
The Auburn athletic department didn’t respond to questions about the status of Horton’s contract.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
