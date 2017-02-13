New secondary coach Greg Brown prefers coaching from booth

Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and offensive line coach Herb Hand coached from a booth in the press box during their first season with the program.
They might need to make room for one of their newest coworkers Greg Brown.
“I think he likes it up there,” former Missouri defensive back Aarion Penton said.
Penton, who had his best season as a senior working with Brown, said the team’s game day setup worked well last year with the assistant in the booth.
“We had a corner GA (graduate assistant) on the sideline that would help us with the calls, but if coach seen something up top you would go to the phones,” Penton said.
A Louisville media spokesperson confirmed Brown coached from the booth during his two-year stint with the program.
When Brown was a defensive coordinator at Colorado (2011-12), he coached from the field, but a media spokesperson said Brown was in the booth when he coached the secondary from 2006 to 2009.
“I think it’s very helpful, if something happened out there (on the field) or you get beat on this play, they can critique you,” Penton said. “They do it for a reason.”
Steele declined an opportunity to talk about Brown joining the program at the Senior Bowl.
There’s a possibility new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey could coach from the booth in the fall as well.
Coach Gus Malzahn said it’s up to Lindsey, who has experience coaching from the press box, to decide where he wants to call plays from on game day.
“We’ll talk about that as it gets closer,” Malzahn said. “Whatever he feels comfortable with I’m comfortable with.”
