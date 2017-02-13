War Eagle Extra

February 13, 2017 7:03 PM

Auburn announces kickoff time for 2017 A-Day, date for homecoming game

By Michael Niziolek

mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com

AUBURN, Ala.

Auburn made a pair of scheduling announcements Monday afternoon on social media.

The football team revealed a kickoff time of 1 p.m. program’s annual A-Day game on April 8. It also set homecoming for Sept. 16, which is a matchup against Mercer.

The dates are the earliest for both events during coach Gus Malzahn’s tenure.

This is only the second time in five years Auburn is holding its homecoming in September. Last year’s spring game on April 9 was the earliest it had been for Malzahn.

Auburn opens spring practice on Feb. 28.

Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra

A-Day

Date

Result

Attendance

April 20, 2013

White 35, Blue 14

83,401

April 19, 2014

Blue 58, White 3

70,645

April 18, 2015

Team Auburn 24, Team Tigers 14

62,143

April 9, 2016

Blue 19, White 10

45,723

Homecoming

Date

Opponent

Result

Oct. 12, 2013

Western Carolina

W 62-3

Sept. 27, 2014

Louisiana Tech

W 45-17

Oct. 3, 2015

San Jose State

W 35-21

Oct. 1, 2016

ULM

W 58-7

Comments

