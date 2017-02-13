Auburn announces kickoff time for 2017 A-Day, date for homecoming game

Auburn made a pair of scheduling announcements Monday afternoon on social media.
The football team revealed a kickoff time of 1 p.m. program’s annual A-Day game on April 8. It also set homecoming for Sept. 16, which is a matchup against Mercer.
#Auburn A-Day kickoff has been set for 1 p.m. on April 8. Homecoming has also been scheduled for Sept. 16 vs. Mercer.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/ylo5tXGYXk— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) February 13, 2017
The dates are the earliest for both events during coach Gus Malzahn’s tenure.
This is only the second time in five years Auburn is holding its homecoming in September. Last year’s spring game on April 9 was the earliest it had been for Malzahn.
Auburn opens spring practice on Feb. 28.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
A-Day
Date
Result
Attendance
April 20, 2013
White 35, Blue 14
83,401
April 19, 2014
Blue 58, White 3
70,645
April 18, 2015
Team Auburn 24, Team Tigers 14
62,143
April 9, 2016
Blue 19, White 10
45,723
Homecoming
Date
Opponent
Result
Oct. 12, 2013
Western Carolina
W 62-3
Sept. 27, 2014
Louisiana Tech
W 45-17
Oct. 3, 2015
San Jose State
W 35-21
Oct. 1, 2016
ULM
W 58-7
