Auburn officials ‘don’t know’ when rolling tradition will return to Toomer’s Corner

Auburn officials aren’t sure when fans will be able to roll Toomer’s Corner again.
Auburn horticulture professor Gary Keever held a brief press conference Tuesday at the corner of College Street and Magnolia Avenue to discuss the process of replacing the trees for the second time in as many years.
When the original oak trees were replaced in Feb. 2015, the university banned the tradition of rolling Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper indefinitely while the new trees “established themselves.” The practice made a comeback for the 2016 season, but was disrupted for the tree on Magnolia Avenue after Jochen Wiest lit it on fire in September.
Keever doesn’t have an exact timeline for when the latest set of trees will be ready for the famed celebration.
“At this point I don’t know,” Keever said. “There was a lot of pressure on us to try to identify a date to resume rolling when we replaced the trees.”
Keever stressed the need for patience, but didn’t completely rule out allowing fans to roll the trees at some point in the fall.
“I think that these trees should establish quicker,” Keever said. “I think that we’ll go through the summer, we’ll look at the trees. I’m not expecting it to be this fall but I mean, if they handle the transplanting well, if there’s no leaf drop, if they put on active shoot growth, I think it’s not out of the question that rolling could be this fall or it could be some time after that.”
