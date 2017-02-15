War Eagle Extra

February 15, 2017 2:35 PM

Auburn athletic's annual financial report for 2015-16 shows $15.2 million surplus

AUBURN, Ala.

A large spike in revenue from Auburn’s media rights deals helped the university report a surplus of $15.2 million for the 2015-16 fiscal year in its annual financial report submitted to the NCAA.

Last year, Auburn’s annual financial report showed the department operating with a surplus of $9.2 million, the highest surplus for athletics since 2008.

The NCAA requires Division 1 member schools to submit financial data detailing operating revenues and expenses for their athletic department on an annual basis.

This year’s report detailing the revenue and expenses for the department’s 21 athletic programs (nine men’s teams, 12 women’s teams) generated revenue of $140,070,593.

Last year, Auburn athletics generated $124,657,247 of revenue.

The program’s media rights deal accounted for much of the revenue growth increasing from a $27.3 million payout in 2015 to $33.9 million.

Auburn also brought in $1.9 million more in ticket sales and $2.7 million more in game guarantees.

Story will be updated

