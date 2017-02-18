War Eagle Extra

Auburn replaces oak trees at Toomer’s Corner ... again

By Michael Niziolek

AUBURN, Ala.

A familiar scene played out Saturday morning at the corner of Magnolia Avenue and College Street.

Landscapers gathered to remove the famed oak trees at Toomer’s Corner and replace them with new ones for the second time in three years.

The tree on Magnolia Avenue, which was set on fire by Jochen Wiest during the football season, has been replaced three times.

Workers from Southern Scape and Twelve Oaks Landscaping started removing the Magnolia Avenue tree at 7 a.m. Both new trees were in place by 2 p.m., within the six-hour timeframe the university previously announced.

The city had to close down portions of Magnolia Avenue and the southbound lanes of South College Street while the trees were installed.

Small crowds gathered throughout the morning hours to watch the process, but there weren’t nearly as many spectators on-hand as there were two years ago.

Auburn professor of horticulture Gary Keever is optimistic the new smaller trees will thrive in their new location. Keever doesn’t have an excact timeline for when fans will be able to roll Toomer’s Corner again, but isn’t ruling out a fall comeback.

Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra

