Auburn adds FCS All-American grad transfer Casey Dunn

Auburn bolstered its offensive line Wednesday with a late addition to its 2017 signing class.
Casey Dunn is joining the program as a graduate transfer from Jacksonville State, where he won All-American honors the past two seasons as the team’s starting center.
“Fired up to add @caseydee50 to our UNIT...Will bring a wealth of experience to the crew,” Auburn offensive line coach Herb Hand tweeted about the news.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder started 27 straight games for a JSU team that was the conference’s top offense each of the past two seasons.
Jacksonville State had the top offense in the conference in 2016 averaging 434 yards per game. The Gamecocks also had their league’s top rushing offense (250.6 yards per game).
Dunn earned a second straight first team all-Ohio Valley Conference nod as a senior.
The Hewitt-Trussville High School alum joins his brother Riley and sister Courtney on the Plains. Dunn, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering, played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2015 when JSU almost upset Auburn in overtime.
Dunn’s presence could mean Auburn is hoping to move Austin Golson back to tackle. Golson has spent much of the past two seasons at center, but spent the first four games of 2016 as the team’s starting left tackle.
Auburn has a mixed track record with recent grad transfers.
Blake Countess was named the team’s defensive MVP last year as a grad transfer from Michigan two years ago.
